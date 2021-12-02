No more fire in the sky

Demand for laptops and smartphones has soared in recent years, presenting logistics service providers with the thorny problem of how to safely transport the lithium-ion batteries that power the devices. Modern batteries store so much energy in a small footprint that in rare cases, they can overheat or even catch fire in transit.

A major aircargo carrier believes the answer to that problem lies in fire-resistant containers. Qatar Airways Cargo will replace its entire fleet of more than 10,000 unit load devices (ULDs)—the polygon-shaped aluminum boxes that fit inside cargo holds—with a new design. Over the next five years, the carrier will invest in Paris-based Safran Cabin’s new Fire Resistant Containers (FRCs), with the aim of swapping out 70% of the units in its fleet by the end of 2022.

Qatar Airways says the boxes will complement its existing fire-resistant units, which protect against Class-A fires caused by ordinary combustibles like paper and cardboard, with protection from more dangerous Class-D fires. The new units are engineered to resist a lithium-based fire for six hours.