SOTI Launches SOTI XSight, A Diagnostic Intelligence Solution Designed to Maximize ROI

SOTI has just announced the release of SOTI XSight: a new diagnostic intelligence solution. SOTI XSight enables rapid resolution of app and mobile device issues. By leveraging advanced diagnostics and analytics, IT administrators can improve performance and reduce operating costs of business-critical mobile operations. Organizations are now able to fix problems faster, get total visibility of their mobile device operations, solve current issues and protect against future ones.



Global businesses across multiple industries are increasingly adopting mobile technology, with more than 50% of the world’s workforce already mobile. Around the world, spending on mobile solutions is expected to reach $1.8 trillion USD by 2022. Yet recent research shows that 20% of businesses have little to no visibility over their mobile devices and applications, and 85% of workers never report issues to IT, leaving IT departments blind to major problems and unable to quickly fix issues. The results can be costly. For example, downtime for a high priority app can be up to $68,000 USD per hour, and for a non-essential app just over $61,000 USD per hour.



Available as a cloud or on-premise solution, SOTI XSight is integrated with SOTI MobiControl, extending traditional Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) capabilities with deep analytics, advanced diagnostics and complete management of devices in the field.



“As mobile device fleets grow in size and complexity, so too do the number of mobile issues impacting worker performance, bottom line productivity and customer satisfaction. Organizations can’t see or physically hold remote devices to learn what the issues are, and they cannot fully understand what is causing device downtime,” said Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO at SOTI. “We created SOTI XSight to address this gap by combining advanced diagnostic capabilities alongside powerful analytical insights to answer ‘why’ there’s an issue and ‘how’ can we solve it. Successful businesses need devices and apps to just work.”



SOTI XSight Core Functionalities Include:

Operational Intelligence – Minimize Downtime and Keep Business Running Smoothly

Deploying devices quickly is critical, but so too is monitoring their performance and making smart decisions to maximize their efficiency, ROI and lifespan. Through built-in analytics and interactive charts, SOTI XSight allows organizations to automatically pull critical data – including current and historical metrics – to analyze battery health, app and data usage, cellular connectivity and device utilization.



Advanced Diagnostics – A Rich Set of Troubleshooting Tools to Minimize Device Downtime

Waiting for a device to get into the hands of IT and then pulling diagnostic data doesn’t help the end user in a meaningful way. With SOTI XSight, businesses can remotely troubleshoot devices from a single screen, using tools such as: remote control to see what is happening on the device, device analytics, pulling device log files, ADB logs and other data. A device snapshot can be retrieved that preserves the precise state of the device, allowing developers to analyze the problem at a future date.



Automated Monitoring – Awareness of Problems Before They Occur with Proactive Notifications

Being notified of a problem after it occurs is too late and quite costly. Businesses know that every second of downtime results in lost revenue, frustrated workers and unhappy customers. SOTI XSight provides automatic notifications when devices experience low memory, high data consumption, frequent drops, high battery discharge rates or excessive power consumption. IT administrators can create watchlists to automatically monitor devices and receive alerts, so that device downtime can be avoided.



Incident Management – Real-Time Visibility Into Issues

SOTI XSight’s incident management tools allow businesses to quickly and efficiently support customers anywhere in the world, and empowers support agents to solve issues on the first call by remote controlling and troubleshooting devices from within a ticket. Collaboration tools allow IT to draw on remote device screens to help and train users. Audio and video recordings, as well as screenshots, can be used to accurately document problems. Concise documentation of complex problems is made easier, and developers get the detailed information they need to quickly resolve issues.



“SOTI XSight solidifies SOTI’s leadership in the mobility space, with innovative technology to manage and support a diverse range of business-critical mobile devices,” adds Rodrigues. “We have brought our two decades of expertise delivering world-class mobility solutions to enterprises to design SOTI XSight. This product allows our customers to maximize the investments they have put into their businesses. We can now serve up analytics for hundreds of thousands of devices in a matter of seconds, and we are excited to offer this to our customers.”



SOTI XSight is available November 29, 2021. To learn more, please visit soti.net/xsight.