Magaya Launches CRM for Freight Forwarders and Logistics Service Providers

Miami, FL – December 1, 2021 – Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, has launched a new CRM extension for Magaya Supply Chain, helping freight forwarders and logistics service providers streamline their customer management and quote-to-customer operations.

Designed to address the unique customer and sales process management needs of freight forwarders and logistics service providers, Magaya CRM provides the features and data visibility teams need to be more efficient and sell more. Leads, contacts, and accounts can all be managed in a single platform alongside related quotes, customer interactions, and more, eliminating data silos and fostering effective collaboration and communication across teams and management.

Notable features include KPI reporting and built-in dashboards, customer, pipeline, and opportunity management, quote history, and many more. Quotes and accounts created in Magaya Supply Chain are synchronized with the CRM, so all teams are working with the same, up-to-date information.

“Seeking new ways to stand out from the crowd in an increasingly competitive market, smart freight forwarders are becoming more and more customer-centric,” said Mark Buman, Chief Revenue Officer at Magaya. “Our customers have been asking for a CRM solution, and Magaya CRM is the answer. With Magaya CRM, freight forwarders can easily streamline the quote-to-customer experience, putting everyone on the same page to deliver superior service at every step of the customer lifecycle.”

About Magaya Corporation

Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers’ success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.