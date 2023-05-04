nuVizz Launches RoboDispatch™ Solution to Empower Logistics Service Providers with Leading AI

nuVizz, a leading network-based last mile delivery, transportation management and customer experience SaaS platform, today introduced nuVizz RoboDispatch™ Solution, helping Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) automatically dispatch their delivery assets to match their delivery demand in real time. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), RoboDispatch™ Solution builds on nuVizz’s existing real-time transportation visibility technology to create an intelligent delivery ecosystem that helps LSPs deliver efficient delivery service.

Currently, nuVizz’s RoboDispatch™ Solution is being piloted in parts distribution for a major auto manufacturer. In this pilot program, RoboDispatch™ is automating the dispatch process for movement of full and empty trailers from parts supplier locations to manufacturing plants.

“One of the roles not heavily discussed in the delivery ecosystem is the critical role of the dispatcher, which involves a lot of manual steps to make the right decisions,” said Guru Rao, CEO of nuVizz. “Our network based platform, coupled with AI & ML based RoboDispatch™ capabilities, enables LSPs to combine real time visibility and optimization capabilities to automate the entire dispatch process in some use cases. The reduction of manual input creates once hidden efficiencies to meet increased customer demands.”

nuVizz RoboDispatch™ Solution capabilities include:

- Live tracking of available fleet and contract drivers

- Customer portal for LSP’s customers to enter orders in real time

- Auto assignment of customer orders to the most suitable contract or fleet driver to pick up and deliver the order on time

- Customer email and text alert with assigned driver details and ETA

- Configurable customer email and text notifications through the delivery lifecycle

“We operate in a just-in-time environment in an effort to minimize availability delays between our suppliers and our manufacturing plants,” said a customer representative. “With the amount of volume flowing through our system, it is imperative to use the most up-to-date driver location data in order to make move assignments on parts trailers to improve speed and efficiency. With nuVizz’s RoboDispatch™ Solution we get the best of intuitive knowledge and real time decision making to optimize our delivery operations.”