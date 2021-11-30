KPI Welcomes Weston Goode, Project Estimator

Wes joins KPI with 5+ years in the warehousing, parcel, and airports industries. He has held multiple positions managing financial execution of various warehouse automation, supply chain management, and other projects. Wes most recently held the position of Business and Project Controller for Vanderlande Industries where he was accountable for the financial execution of projects from beginning to completion. Wes holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics from the University of Alabama’s College of Arts and Sciences in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

KPI proudly welcomes Wes to the team. Wes’s experience in cost control and project management will greatly aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Wes to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.