BSLBATT Battery Provides a Business Update

In 2021, it felt like one long game of catch-up. In a year filled with uncertainty, one thing didn’t change. We need to continuously adapt to changing markets and economic conditions. Supply chains are being transformed in months versus years. Then January felt like the 13th month of the old year. Wisdom Industrial Power Co., Ltd. (“BSLBATT battery” or the “Company”), a lithium-ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today provided a business update.

The Company continues to experience strong demand from new and existing customers for its material handling battery products. Some recent business highlights are provided below:

● BSLBATT Battery received its first purchase orders from one of Europe's largest Raymond, Linde, Combilift forklift dealer companies, which will deploy the Company’s batteries in Close to 200 forklifts at three Large paper mills, Steelworks, and Timber mills in Europe's. The orders were valued at more than US$ 2 million and received through BSLBATT’s Europe partner;

● The Company received repeat orders valued at approximately US$1 million through its Yale-Hester forklift dealer in Columbia partner from two of the world’s largest home appliances manufacturing firms, headquartered in the Columbia and Mexico, respectively;

● The company received purchase orders worth approximately $500,000 from one of the largest forklift leasing companies based in Indonesia. The order comes from BSLBATT's battery direct channel.

● Through its Crown-Combilift forklift dealer partners in Poland, the company will deploy the company's batteries in the forklifts of Poland's largest domestic e-commerce company. These orders are valued at more than USD 1 million and were received through BSLBATT’s battery exclusive agent partner in Poland;

BSLBATT battery has a relatively long sales cycle due to the large size and scale of its customers. However, the Company’s newly reorganized OEM channel is starting to bring in large customers, including the global e-commerce firm. The newly reorganized OEM channel took effect after the signing of a Strategic Supply Agreement in December 2021.

Across All Forklift Brand

We offer a forklift battery for all makes and models of lift trucks (Class I, II, and III forklift types), airport ground support equipment, aerial platforms, and more. Select your battery from over 950 options for all forklift types, makes, and models. Forget about the maintenance and focus on operations.

Improved Bottom line with Batteries of future

Of course, the business advantages of our Lithium-ION batteries can be put into figures. We are working continuously to reduce company costs in all parameters. The batteries of the future will be an additional cost reduction, delivered directly to the customer without any price-raising intermediaries. Quite simply, the new batteries outperform traditional lead-acid batteries in terms of charging times, service lives, operating costs, and maintenance.

Make Money From Batteries

The service life of Lithium-ION batteries is up to six-time longer than that of a conventional battery. This long-life means that the battery is attractive when calculating costs, outperforming all other technologies and delivering a compelling input for the decision process.

The BSLBATT Lithium-ION technology has reached a stage of evolution where cost price, service life, and operating costs have been optimized to the benefit of the company's overall level of costs.

The new batteries are adjusted for the respective products to enable them to function more cost-effectively than before. BSLBATT battery produces customized Lithium-ION batteries (12 volts and more) between 86 and 1,240 amperes. All batteries have an in-built advanced BMS-security system that protects the cells during the loading and unloading phases – and ensures optimal battery effect.

We’re not sure what the next 20 years hold in store but we believe that successful ventures start by demanding excellence. We’ve established the Lithium Forklift Battery experience as our functional excellence standard for BSLBATT’s battery. The fulfillment of our promise is waiting. A Power Guaranteed future where you spend more time moving products and less time worrying about forklift batteries.

Green Technology Is Profitable

With this new generation of Lithium-ION batteries, BSLBATT Battery is also making a green footprint for posterity. As other responsible companies, we are focussing on green technology when it makes business sense and helps reduce the overall impact on the environment. We take one green boost at a time and develop eco-friendly and sustainable solutions.

The benefits of Lithium-ION batteries are obvious. They are free from hazardous heavy metals. They utilize the energy much more efficiently. They also take up less space and last but not least, they can be disposed of in a more eco-friendly way than conventional batteries.

Would you like to know more?

Would you like to know how the Lithium-ION batteries from BSLBATT Battery may benefit your day-to-day operations in a much greener fashion? Then contact our battery expert to learn more about the advantages of changing to Lithium-ION