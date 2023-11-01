BSLBATT® Battery Expands pallet jacks battery Product Line With New 24V Lithium Battery

Huizhou, China - BSL New Energy Technology Co., LTD. is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY) high-tech company leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. Mr. Zhang, product manager of BSL Battery - Industrial, said: “The launch of the lithium pallet truck battery and charger combination is a game-changing lithium battery for pallet trucks that enables forklift dealers to easily transport truck fleets. It is the largest lithium battery in the market. Ready-made replacement for most walk-behind pallet trucks, including Caterpillar, Clark, Crown, Big Joe and Toyota" "The new 24V battery has all the benefits of lithium batteries with more smart features built in. Our team of battery engineers developed We fully consider the needs of users when developing new products and provide reliable power supplies for a variety of forklift brands."

Traditional wet or sealed AGM batteries typically last 18 to 60 months before degrading or being replaced. The research behind the BSLBATT Pallet Truck Battery series shows that your company will now have a service life of 10 to 20 years on a single piece of equipment. On average, the battery lasts 8 to 10 times longer.

Charging is a breeze - with the BSLBATT Pallet Truck Battery series you no longer need a central charging area; any standard 220V or 110V socket can be used when plugged into the built-in onboard charger.

Cost savings come from reduced battery purchases, no longer the labor required to replace used batteries, labor and time spent watering batteries, lost productivity from mechanical failures, lost productivity from slow-moving pallet jacks, purchased Money saved on additional equipment, electricity saved, shorter charging times, and less wear and tear on equipment.

Monitor battery health virtually anywhere – As a manager, you can always know the health of your battery without leaving your desk. You can access your batteries remotely via the BSLBATT cloud platform to view charge history, overall health, and even individual batteries in your fleet.

Incredible power and energy density - BSLBATT lithium batteries maintain their integrity, resulting in a longer life cycle. They charge faster and less frequently, run powerful all day long, have better uptime and last an average of 10 times longer.

Key features of 24V pallet truck lithium batteries include:

1. Easy to install, after plugging into the built-in car charger, you can use any standard 220V or 110V outlet!

2. Scalable system provides increased power and energy as needed.

3. Features an intelligent cooling system to prevent key components from overheating and extend battery life.

4. The powerful battery management system provides multi-layer protection against under-voltage, over-voltage, over-current and temperature conditions.

5. CANbus connection allows the battery to transmit real-time operating statistics such as voltage, current, state of charge and health status.

6. Up to 5 years or 10,000 hours warranty

For information about BSLBATT Battery and its lithium battery options, please visit https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/products.html.