BSLBATT Battery Joins SPE Elettronica Industriale Charger Compatibility Program

BSL Battery announced today that it has joined the Compatibility Program of SPE Industrial Electronics Charger Manufacturer in Crevalcore, Bologna, Italy, with the help of Flight Systems Industrial Products (FSIP), the exclusive SPE agent in Pennsylvania, USA. The program provides BSLBATT Battery with the tools to pursue new opportunities with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). As part of the compatibility program for SPE charger manufacturers, BSLBATT can present its integration with SPE Elettronica Industriale in a curated network of tested and compatible batteries and charging solutions.

said Dustin Love, Executive Business Development Manager, Flight Systems Industrial Products. FSIP is excited to have developed chargers for BSL Battery, three-phase and single-phase. We had a battery in-house for a couple of weeks to fine tune their firmware files, and I will say that these batteries are the real deal. Thank you BSL Battery - Industrial for the opportunity.

How Does This Benefit You?

The program Charged by SPE Elettronica Industriale is a great fit for us and we are excited to be part of this effort with SPE. We are eager to continue growing with SPE and are eager for the opportunity to provide outstanding solutions to industries that work with the SPE product line.

BSLBATT will receive a “SPE Elettronica Industriale” logo for use on its products and marketing materials. This logo signifies to OEMs that BSLBATT’s battery was iteratively tested and validated by SPE’s team of engineers. It also offers BSLBATT the opportunity to target electric vehicle and industrial equipment and machine industries that SPE Elettronica Industriale currently operates in.

“SPE Elettronica Industriale offers a unique way for battery and BMS partners like BSBATT Battery to generate more business by signaling a level of quality and compatibility that OEMs can rely on. Currently, there is no other resource available that offers OEMs a one-stop-shop with this level of curated solutions,” said SPE Managing Director presso Alessandro Poletti.

To learn more about the BSLBATT solution offered at SPE Elettronica Industriale, visit https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/charger/charged-by-spe-elettronica-industriale.html.

About BSLBATT Battery

BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Our battery packs are used to power industrial and commercial equipment like forklifts, renewable energy, as well as new applications like golf carts, floor machines, marine and mobile elevated work platforms stations. To learn more about BSLBATT Battery, visit www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com.

About Flight Systems Industrial Products

FSIP provides new and remanufactured electronic products found on electric- and gas-powered vehicles. We also provide manufacturing services for OEM legacy products to help limit the potential for product obsolescence. Some of the many platforms we service include forklifts / industrial lift trucks, golf cars, scrubber-sweepers, mining cars/locomotives, electric boats, go-karts, and ground support equipment. Vast technical expertise and efficient manufacturing practices enable FSIP to provide its customers with a cost-effective and reliable alternative to new parts. FSIP strives to grow and improve business with ethical and sound leadership. Strong alliances with customers and responsiveness to their needs ensure mutually successful working relationships. FSIP seeks to provide a working environment that rewards and stimulates its employees to be productive and proud of their accomplishments.

https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/spe-elettronica-industriale-charger-compatibility.html