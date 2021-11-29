Transportation Insight Holding Company Acquires SwanLeap

ATLANTA – November 29, 2021 – Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holdco" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, today announced the acquisition of SwanLeap, Inc., a pioneering transportation management software company. The acquisition adds SwanLeap’s proprietary, multimodal TMS and powerful analytics to TI Holdco’s end-to-end logistics services, creating a comprehensive multimodal transportation management platform.

Together with the recently announced acquisition of Platinum Circle Group, the integration of SwanLeap’s technology and talent will allow TI Holdco to accelerate its transformation of the logistics industry by giving shippers unparalleled visibility and control throughout the supply chain.

“Beginning with the 2018 merger of Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group, we have been on a mission to bring together the most innovative thinkers with the most powerful technologies and data to empower the largest network of people to create a new future of logistics,” said Ken Beyer, CEO, TI Holdco. “With the acquisition of SwanLeap, we are integrating industry-leading, multimodal TMS software with our existing proprietary technology and network of over 10,000 shippers and 50,000 carriers to create the world’s largest one-touch transportation management platform. By combining this groundbreaking technology with our nationwide network of thousands of employees with deep domain expertise in all aspects of the supply chain, we are creating the ultimate hybrid-digital solution. This brings us several steps closer to implementing our vision for a true end-to-end ecosystem for the entire supply chain.”

Founded in 2013, SwanLeap has developed breakthrough technology to help shippers identify cost saving opportunities and streamline every step of the transportation process from sourcing to last-mile delivery. Leveraging a combination of real-time data and powerful analytics, SwanLeap’s proprietary, multimodal TMS has emerged as a critical tool to help shippers make better financial decisions and improve supply chain operations. SwanLeap rapidly established a reputation as a leader in technology for the transportation industry and reached the top spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies after just five years in operation.

By integrating SwanLeap’s scalable, cloud-based TMS with its existing products and services, TI Holdco will provide execution and visibility across all modes from the first mile to the last mile from a single, fully connected platform. This multimodal transportation execution control, increased visibility and connectivity will support robust predictive analytics, detailed reporting and seamless workflow integration in a highly configurable, scalable SaaS platform that can be tailored to the specific needs of TI Holdco customers.



“This acquisition accelerates our existing technology development pipeline by two-to-three years,” said Brian Work, Chief Technology Officer, TI Holdco. “SwanLeap has built an incredibly robust TMS architecture that will serve as a powerful foundation for future technology development across all our businesses. Together, we will make it possible for shippers to take control of their supply chains in real-time, using data, analytics and seamless platform integration to react faster to immediate supply chain challenges and interruptions and look ahead to make strategic decisions that will have a massive impact on their bottom lines.”

TI Holdco is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

About Transportation Insight HoldCo

Transportation Insight HoldCo serves customers through logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help shippers and carriers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI Holdco organization serves more than 10,000 clients and over 50,000 carriers with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing.

###