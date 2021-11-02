Transportation Insight Holding Company Acquires Platinum Circle Group

November 2, 2021 (ATLANTA) – Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holdco" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, today announced the acquisition of Platinum Circle Group, a leading parcel transportation technology and managed services company. The acquisition adds next generation transportation management and e-commerce technology solutions to TI Holdco’s end-to-end logistics platform. These technology solutions allow shippers to proactively manage shipping performance and product margin in real time from a single platform. Platinum Circle Group will operate as a subsidiary of TI Holdco.

“Platinum Circle Group has set the standard for technological innovation in the parcel transportation industry by incorporating real-time tracking, yield capacity and margin analytics directly into its transportation management system (TMS), which allows shippers to optimize their strategy right from the point of a shopping cart order,” said Ken Beyer, CEO, TI Holding Company. “By pairing our deep domain expertise and robust technology capabilities, we are bringing our customers breakthrough solutions across the transportation value chain.”

Platinum Circle Group, led by founders Jim Hamilton and Tim Geiken, has developed industry-leading technologies that help shippers optimize their transportation spend through a combination of data analytics and visualization tools, freight management systems, reporting solutions and a proprietary TMS. The company’s technology solutions allow shippers to optimize and manage costs in real-time from the moment an individual SKU is entered into an online shopping cart through final mile delivery. Platinum Circle Group has a 20-year track record of innovation and provides services to some of the world’s largest retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies. Jim Hamilton and Tim Geiken will continue to lead the subsidiary as part of TI Holdco’s Parcel business and will focus on accelerating the deployment of Platinum’s technology solutions to streamline workflows, integrate powerful analytics and increase flexibility throughout the supply chain.

“By teaming with TI Holdco, we are putting the pieces together to link the critical data, analytics and transportation management technologies needed to transform the transportation industry,” said Hamilton. “Our focus on delivering complete transparency and actionable insights throughout the parcel supply chain, along with TI Holdco’s strengths in brokerage, managed transportation, enterprise logistics and last mile delivery solutions, will create compelling new growth opportunities and move the industry forward.”

TI Holdco is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

About Transportation Insight HoldCo

Transportation Insight HoldCo serves customers through enterprise logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help shippers and carriers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI Holdco organization serves more than 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing.

