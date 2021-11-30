Transportation Insight adds TMS vendor to stable with fourth acquisition in two years

Private equity-backed logistics and transportation service provider Transportation Insight LLC is back on the acquisition trail, announcing today that it has rolled up the transportation management system (TMS) software vendor SwanLeap.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Hickory, North Carolina-based Transportation Insight said that it would add Madison, Wisconsin-based SwanLeap’s multimodal TMS and analytics tools to its existing end-to-end logistics services, “creating a comprehensive multimodal transportation management platform.”

The move is latest corporate buyout by Transportation Insight Holding Company (TI Holdco), which is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Gryphon Investors and provides non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and freight brokerage solutions.

Earlier this month, TI Holdco also bought Platinum Circle Group, a parcel transportation technology and managed services company. It now plans to integrate Platinum’s platform with with SwanLeap’s technology in a bid “to accelerate its transformation of the logistics industry by giving shippers unparalleled visibility and control throughout the supply chain.”

Additional acquisitions made by TI Holdco in 2021 include the managed transportation and freight audit service provider Transaver Global Services Inc. and the supply chain consulting firm Spend Management Experts LLC.

In 2019, TI Holdco bought the less than truckload (LTL) freight brokerage Meridian Logistics LLC, as well as various divisions of the technology-enabled transportation management business The Transportation Specialist’s Group Inc. (TSG). And those moves followed TI Holdco’s 2018 merger with the non-asset freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group.

“This acquisition accelerates our existing technology development pipeline by two-to-three years,” Brian Work, Chief Technology Officer of TI Holdco, said in a release. “SwanLeap has built an incredibly robust TMS architecture that will serve as a powerful foundation for future technology development across all our businesses. Together, we will make it possible for shippers to take control of their supply chains in real-time, using data, analytics and seamless platform integration to react faster to immediate supply chain challenges and interruptions and look ahead to make strategic decisions that will have a massive impact on their bottom lines.”