U+ Highlights List of Top AgTech Innovators to Watch

U+, a leading global digital innovation company, announces the release of its inaugural list of Top AgTech Innovators to Watch. The list recognizes companies across the globe successfully seeking ways to increase and improve sustainable agricultural productivity practices, including best practices in robotics and automation, indoor vertical farming and livestock wearable sensors.

“These innovative companies are reshaping the future of food and agricultural technology by establishing more efficient ways to strengthen the food supply chain,” said U+ Chief Executive Officer and Founder Jan Beránek. “With venture capitalists investing billions of dollars to solve challenges like rising supplier costs, labor shortage and major changes in consumer preferences for more transparency and sustainability, these startup companies are incorporating great technological innovations as solutions to industry needs.”

While there are many applications of AgTech, the main aim is growing more food using less space and fewer inputs. Innovations are also saving farmers time and money by focusing on areas like urban farming, robotics and automation of processes, livestock tech, modernized greenhouses, precision agriculture and artificial intelligence training.

According to Crunchbase data1, in 2018 and 2019 venture capitalists invested more than $4 billion into the AgTech space, with recent funding not showing any signs of decline.

AgTech innovators to watch include:

Iron Ox, U.S. – An autonomous greenhouse development company focused on sustainable, scalable food production for a changing climate and an ever growing population. Their hydroponic growing system uses 90% less water than traditional farming, while growing 30 times the amount of crops per acre of land.

Carbon Book, formerly known as Motorleaf, Canada – A greenhouse automation technology company providing farmers with accurate automated harvest yield forecasts, enabling farmers to better plan labor, operations and marketing. Carbon Book’s solution also calculates each user’s current carbon footprint and advises them on how to improve it, making their farms more sustainable.

To see U+’s complete list of Top AgTech Innovators to Watch, please visit https://innovate.u.plus/agtech-outreach

The U+ 2021 Top AgTech Innovators to Watch were selected after extensive market research, leveraging databases including CB Insights and Crunchbase. Factors including number of customers and amount and date of funds raised were also considered.