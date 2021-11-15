New podcast series examines supply chain threats

The global supply chain is in a state of crisis, beset by stockouts, transportation delays, bottlenecks, and labor shortages. Add to those concerns, increased demand, the accelerating rate of technological change, and rising inflation.

A new 11-part podcast series “Top 10 Supply Chain Threats” confronts these concerns head on. In the series, editors from CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly interview industry experts, reviewing the sources of these threats, potential responses, and the opportunities they raise.

A new episode of the podcast is released every week on Tuesdays and is available on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and many other platforms, as well as at supplychainquarterly.com/podcasts.

Episodes include:

Mark Baxa, interim CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), introduces the series and outlines the current challenges facing global supply chains and the opportunities they pose .

. Professor Rafay Ishfaq on labor shortages and best practices for recruitment and retention that have been uncovered by Auburn University’s Center for Supply Chain Innovation.

Marc Palazzolo of consulting firm Kearney on steps companies can take to alleviate the strain posed by the freight capacity crunch.

. Kevin Reader, vice president of marketing, of the warehouse and logistics technology provider Knapp, on the risk posed by delaying automation .

. Zachary Rogers, assistant professor of supply chain management, Colorado State University, on the threat of rising logistics costs and how they can be contained.

Sean Maharaj, managing director in the Transportation, Logistics & Distribution practice, of the consulting firm AArete, on the increased pressures of this year's peak shipping season.

Dale Rogers, professor of logistics and supply chain management, at the W.P. Carey School of Business of Arizona State University, on the risks involved in implementing a digital supply chain.

David Shillingford, chief strategy officer of Everstream Analytics on component and supply shortages.

Kathy Fulton, executive director of the American Logistics Aid Network on the risk of extreme weather.

Paul Bingham, director, transportation consulting at IHS Markit, on the threat of inflation .

Steve Geary, president, Supply Chain Visions, on the threat of not conducting a proper risk assessment.

“Top 10 Supply Chain Threats” was recently named one of the Top 20 Supply Chain Management Podcasts by the content reader Feedspot.