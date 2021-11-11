Navis Expands TOS Capabilities Available on the Cloud with Multiple Deployment Options

Oakland, CA — November 10, 2021— Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo supply chain, today unveiled at Navis Connect 2021, the latest evolution in its software journey – expanding the capabilities within its suite of products and services to digitize cargo flows, ensuring the most efficient movement of goods.

“Having multiple TOS deployment strategies will allow our customers to choose the option that best suits their business needs,” said Scott Holland, Chief Product Officer, Navis. “A full SaaS environment is a great choice for customers that are positioned to take full advantage of our cloud capabilities with their high availability, automated upgrades and lower cost of ownership. A hybrid approach might be more effective for those customers who desire to keep mission critical components on-prem. Maintaining this optionality enables us to increase the pace of innovation while continuing to protect the mission critical nature of our customers' operations.”

Navis is helping existing and new customers optimize operations to improve productivity, increase capacity in the yard, handle more throughput and expedite the flow of containers and mixed cargo. With the Navis Cloud, analytics and AI applications can be integrated with the terminal operating system. This integration enables actionable insights and better decision making around container allocation in the yard, equipment utilization, real time demand of the waterside and landside operations, and berth planning for continuous optimization.

With growing industry interest in cloud services and with multiple deployment options available, Navis supports customers at any point in their cloud journey. The Navis Cloud will also play an important role in Navis making its solutions more modular, open and connected, with the goal of simplifying deployments and upgrades as well as making it easier for customers to integrate with other industry providers.

“The pandemic has only served to highlight how fragile and interconnected the supply chain is, and as the global economy starts to rebound, it has become apparent that solving the lingering disruptions will be the linchpin in getting businesses and the broader economy back on solid footing,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer, Navis. “With congestion, blockages and delays at every turn, the industry is in dire need of solutions that streamline and optimize operations to get cargo where it needs to go. The continued expansion of our TOS capabilities and cloud offerings are in direct response to this need, building on our trusted solutions, using data and AI, to offer our customers the insights needed to future proof their existing systems and resources.”

With a steadfast commitment to innovation, in the coming months, Navis will reveal steps towards its next generation of software solutions including advancements in its terminal operating system and stowage planning platform, among others.

Navis will feature the Navis Product Keynote and Kaleris Product Keynote at 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.



