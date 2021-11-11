Project44 expands in Latin America

Logistics software vendor project44 said it will double the size of its workforce in Latin America in response to business growth throughout the region. The move follows a $202 million series E funding round earlier this year and furthers the company’s global expansion strategy.

Expanding from its base in Colombia, the company said it will build its workforce in the region to 130 employees by the end of 2022, adding positions in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile. As part of the expansion, the company also welcomed Pierre Jacquin as general manager for the region. Jacquin was previously chief growth officer for Brazilian freight management platform Inelipost.

Project44’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provides real-time, end-to-end transportation visibility for shippers and logistics services providers.