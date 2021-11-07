enVista Launches Shipment Experience Management to Enhance Post-Purchase Customer Experience

INDIANAPOLIS (November 4, 2021) – enVista, a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, today announces that it has launched a new Shipment Experience Management Solution. The track-and-trace software as a service (SaaS) enables shippers to keep customers informed of in-transit shipment status and expected arrival date and time. In this way, the solution improves the customer experience.

Shipment Experience Management is designed as a standalone software as a service but also integrates with enVista’s Enspire Order Management System (OMS) and Advanced Transportation Optimization and Management solution (ATOM), offering shippers enterprise-wide integration and tailored, real-time visibility to shipments.

enVista’s CEO, Jim Barnes, said, “Consumers increasingly expect proactive communication from shippers regarding the status and location of their packages at every stage of the post-cart shipment process. Our Shipment Experience Management is robust and easy-to-use, providing branded tracking notifications for a better post-purchase experience as well as increased brand trust and loyalty.”

enVista’s Vice President of Product Management, Darryl Barr, said, “Providing a branded shipping experience gives shippers a sustained competitive advantage at a time when customers want to be informed where and when to expect their merchandise to arrive. Not only do shippers realize increased brand trust and loyalty, they also see increased sales, an improved delivery process, a reduction in ‘where is my order’ (WISMO) customer support calls and chats by forty to fifty percent, and improved customer satisfaction, making it a must-have solution for omnichannel organizations today.”

Key features of enVista’s Shipment Experience Management Solution include SMS texts and shipper-branded email updates on order and shipping status; estimated delivery date communicated as soon as the order is processed; branded, customer-facing order tracking web pages; ability for customers to manage deliveries; customer experience feedback; complete visibility of orders, shipping status and delivery performance; visibility into exceptions and shipping delays for quick correction, and more.

