Gebrüder Weiss takes over 3S Transport & Logistics in Istanbul

The international transport and logistics service provider Gebrüder Weiss is taking over Istanbul-based 3S Transport & Logistics beginning January 1, 2022. The Turkish forwarding company specializes in partial load transports between Turkey and its key trading partner Germany. With this acquisition, Gebrüder Weiss Turkey doubles its transport volume and positions itself as a top player for transports with Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The takeover also means that 22 3S Transport & Logistics employees will move under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Turkey.

“3S Transport & Logistics is a logistics service provider that has been firmly established on the Turkish transport market for many years and will be integrated into our organization. This will strengthen the position of our location in Istanbul as a strategic anchor, linking Europe and Asia and the New Silk Road,” explains Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager Black Sea/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss.

“Our customers will have the benefit of access to a much broader range of services, and our employees have new prospects for the future,” say Ilhami Seval and Sehel Zenbil, the two former Managing Directors of 3S Transport & Logistics. Both will be on hand to support Gebrüder Weiss Turkey as consultants during the integration process. The takeover also includes an operational location in the Düsseldorf area with seven employees.

“For Gebrüder Weiss in Turkey, this is an important step for our growth, and it is strengthening our service portfolio. We are looking forward to working together,” adds Mişel Yakop, Country Manager Gebrüder Weiss Turkey.

Gebrüder Weiss has had a presence in Turkey since 2012 and currently has locations in Istanbul and Izmir. Its principal activities include partial load transports as well as air and sea freight services. Istanbul is at the heart of an axis of Gebrüder Weiss branches stretching across Central and South-Eastern Europe to the Caucasus and Central Asia, providing access to the New Silk Road corridors.

