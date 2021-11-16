International Transport and Logistics Business Gebrüder Weiss Opens New Warehouse in Atlanta

ATLANTA – November 16, 2021 – Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, is adding to its existing footprint in the Southeast with the opening of a newly constructed 65,900 square foot warehouse near Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the new facility opens at the Rockdale Technology Centre, Building 100, 2430 Dogwood Drive SE in Conyers, Georgia. Nearly 20 new full-time employees are expected to join Gebrüder Weiss at this location over the next few months. The warehouse will provide businesses with storage, pick and pack, major retailer compliance capabilities, e-commerce solutions, and value-added services such as kitting.

A new warehouse operation in Atlanta is a welcome announcement as the logistics industry continues to reel from the impact of the pandemic. Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned company with more than 500 years of history, remains committed to its growth strategy in the United States. Operations at the new warehouse are already in full swing and increase the organization’s operational capabilities in the Southeast. The warehouse is designed with 22 dock doors, Early Suppression, Fast Response (ESFR) sprinklers, racking, and bulk and small part distribution areas.

“With freighting and shipping costs reaching levels we’ve never seen, providing customers with a new warehouse in the Southeast allows them to have better control over outbound costs and improves product delivery time, said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “Customers can continue to use a single Warehouse Management System solution while taking advantage of an additional location in Atlanta. We can work with them to split inventory and create efficiencies in their supply chain by being closer to customers and reducing lead times,” he added.

Gebrüder Weiss has a strong reputation for service excellence and financial strength as an independent, global logistics brand. The company will continue to offer a range of integrated services to businesses, from order management to the final mile distribution at its Atlanta warehouse. With this latest expansion, Gebrüder Weiss goes one step further to provide customers with the assurances they require to stay in business during stressful times.

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss USA, its services, locations, or employment opportunities, please visit www.gw-world.com