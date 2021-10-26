Forwarders Meet Online To Strengthen Relationships For Success

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of successful freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and

International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly says: “Our annual meetings are hugely popular and of course there was disappointment that we couldn’t meet in person this or last year. Fortunately, forwarders are highly adaptable people and when we had to move our meetings online, our members embraced this new way of connecting. We at Head Office were delighted to receive great feedback after both our online events. It may not be the same as meeting face to face, but there’s something to be said for taking meetings from the comfort of one’s home or office, with no travel costs, flight time or visas to arrange. Consequently, our members enjoyed meeting forwarders from around the world, discussing business, sharing advice and information, and strengthening their bonds.”

Debbie Constantine, Group Operations Manager, added: “Our members have got right on board with the virtual meetings and the feedback has been great. Some recent comments from our members told us more:

"The meetings went well, how great to be reunited! We even had a coffee on screen together, old friends. Business continues, despite the challenges brought from Covid. A great event and it was convenient to have these 1-to-1 chats from home or office.”

"We have had very nice meetings together, exchanging sales leads, potential routing and plenty of interesting market information. Good to have friends and experts all over."

"I met with several agents whom I know, and met some members for the first time. Thanks again for giving us the opportunity to meet online."

Debbie concluded, “Our members are continuing to secure good business together and the meetings are key to developing that business. Not only that, but sharing local, expert knowledge with trusted partners (and friends) gives our network members the edge on their competitors. We are delighted with the success of the online events and invite all proactive forwarders to join our strong group.”

