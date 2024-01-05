Freight Forwarders Flock to Sign Up for Networks' Dubai Conferences

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of freight networks headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN), and International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly told us more about the aims of her group, and the upcoming meetings in 2024: “Once connected to a good quality network, a small or medium-sized forwarder can essentially present themselves as a multinational to prospective clients. Our aim is to give smaller forwarders this global reach and, therefore, help them to increase their business. Building trust and developing relationships with fellow members is key, of course, so an essential part of what we offer is annual meetings for our members, giving them the opportunity to meet face to face. In April 2024, we will hold both our WFN Meeting, and our joint SFN and IFN meeting, in Dubai in the UAE."

A network member in the USA commented: "The annual meetings are really the best way for us to increase business. Having 150+ delegates from multiple countries all in one place, all on one time zone, means we can explore so many opportunities in just one trip! Those few days of hard work (and social time!) pay off massively for us in the future. Even a chat at the bar in the evening has resulted in business down the line! I never miss a meeting."

Another member in Vietnam commented, "Our network feels more like a family - especially when we are all together! The business meetings are highly useful and the social time helps us relax to get to know one another better. Trust is built, friendships are built. It is very beneficial for me and my team to attend."

Jess Baker, Group Operations Manager, added: “Dubai is a very popular location, and we have over 170 delegates signed up for each event. The level of enthusiasm and commitment our members have shown so far is impressive, and the delegate lists continue to grow. We are looking forward to welcoming new attendees, and reuniting with old friends."

As another member advised in a recent Zoom discussion with other members, “Talking online is great throughout the year, but we all know meeting in person is the best way for agents to network and form strong bonds. Looking forward to Dubai 2024!”

Kelly concluded: “We are delighted that so many of our members will be joining us in Dubai. Having organised and hosted such events for nearly 20 years, I have no doubt that those who attend will see great results - proactivity in networking pays off. I and my team will be there in Dubai to enjoy spending some quality time together with our wonderful members - both in the meeting room, and on the dancefloor!"

If you would like to learn more about Kelly’s networks, and join the Dubai event, please click on the links below:

www.worldfreightnetwork.com

www.specialistfreightnetworks.com

www.internationalfreightnetwork.com