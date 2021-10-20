Enveyo Launches Customer Delivery Experience Management Solution, Alerting.

Provo, UT (October 19th, 2021) - Enveyo, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and logistics optimization software provider, today announced the launch of its customer delivery experience management solution, Alerting. Enabling real-time visibility across the lifecycle of parcel shipments, Alerting gives e-commerce shippers the ability to increase revenue & customer satisfaction, while driving brand loyalty.

Alerting is the latest addition to the Enveyo suite of logistics optimization software products, including predictive analytics application, Modeling, comprehensive business intelligence reporting tool, Insights, intuitive TMS, Cloudroute, and carrier performance auditing solution, Audit. This comprehensive set of solutions makes Enveyo the only logistics software platform enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility in a single SaaS platform.

Customer delivery experience management has become an essential piece of the e-commerce landscape, as shoppers demand more visibility and consistent communication across the journey of their packages. Alerting solves this challenge for shippers by enabling real-time shipment notifications across key milestones of the package’s journey from creation to delivery, as well as delivery exceptions.

E-Commerce Shipping Benefits with Enveyo Alerting Delivery Experience Software:

• Increase customer communication, build trust & brand loyalty through real-time shipment notifications. From order creation to package delivery, and unexpected delivery exceptions, customers continue to interact with your brand through multiple key milestones along the package’s journey.

• Create a seamless customer delivery experience through email or SMS notifications configurable to customize the shipper’s unique messaging & brand styling.

• Extend your brand experience with a white-labeled landing page detailing the package’s full status & progress history with the ability to add dynamic product placements and announcements.

To support e-commerce shippers in making intelligent, data-driven decisions, shipment lifecycle reporting delivers insights across all organizational shipping data in both out-of-the-box and customizable dashboards, so shippers spend less time cleansing & analyzing data, and more time building brand loyalty.

“Data collection & management is an ongoing challenge for shippers,” says John Errebo, Enveyo’s co-founder & CTO. “We’re on a mission to help organizations leverage that data & technology to drive business-transforming shipping decisions, and the introduction of Alerting is another exciting step forward for that mission.”

Coby Nilsson, Enveyo’s co-founder & CEO says, “We consistently see that consumers demand visibility. From the moment the purchase is made to the moment the doorbell rings, consumers want transparency. We’re excited that Alerting enables that level of transparency and interaction between companies and end consumers to further establish trust & brand loyalty.”

To learn more about Alerting and the Enveyo suite of logistics optimization software solutions, visit enveyo.com.

About Enveyo

Enveyo is revolutionizing the way technology drives logistics. As the only multi-carrier parcel TMS provider enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility, organizations are optimizing their shipping operations with Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions. Powered by a robust enterprise data management platform, Enveyo provides real-time access to meaningful reporting to increase efficiencies for customers across industries including retail, medical, financial, government, aerospace, fulfillment & third-party logistics companies. To learn more about how Enveyo is revolutionizing logistics, visit enveyo.com.