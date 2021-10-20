Position Imaging Intros iPickup RooM Entry-Level Package Management For Multi-Family Properties

STRATHAM, NH – October 19, 2021 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking, today announced the availability of its new iPickup RooM. As a member of the iPickup solutions family, this latest package management solution is an entry-level system that provides the same secure resident access and pickup convenience features as its computer vision predecessor, the Smart Package Room. This new system provides constant monitoring within the package room and manages items in the room by type (flat, parcel, or oversized), using area signage for guidance.

The iPickup RooM is ideally suited for multi-family dwelling owners and landlords seeking a low-cost entry point into self-service or staff-assisted package room systems. The system uses an intuitive display screen mounted outside the iPickup RooM entrance, where couriers gain access to the room and where they scan labels for package registration. Once the system “reads” the package label and the courier or concierge places the package in the room, the system automatically associates the package location with the resident then immediately notifies the resident that their package has arrived and sends a QR and PIN code for room access. The resident simply scans the QR code or enters the PIN code from their mobile device to enter the room. Clear labeling and audio cues guide the resident to the package location and a complete audit trail of the entire process is created for security and accountability. Additionally, 24/7 cloud-based room monitoring makes it one of the most versatile access-controlled package management systems on the market.

“We are constantly listening to our customers and the market and react to build the right products to meet all of our customers’ needs,” said Ned Hill, founder, and CEO of Position Imaging. “The iPickup RooM is purpose-built for the cost-conscious owner who wants to provide a secure and self-serve package management solution but does not have the budget for our advanced AI Computer Vision system.”

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

