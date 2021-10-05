Southeastern Freight Lines Celebrates 40 Years of Service at Hazlehurst and Valdosta Centers

Southeastern Freight Lines Celebrates 40 Years of Service at its Hazlehurst and Valdosta Service Centers

LEXINGTON, S.C. (October 5, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 40 years of “Quality Without Question” service from its service centers in Hazlehurst and Valdosta, Georgia.

Both service centers opened in 1981 and have seen significant growth since establishment. Hazlehurst began operations with six dock doors and has grown to 30 dock doors and 31 associates today.

Celebrating a professional milestone, Linehaul Driver Eric Hester began serving Southeastern’s internal and external customers at the Hazlehurst service center when it originally opened in 1981 and recently retired after 40 years of service.

“Over the past four decades, the associates at the Hazlehurst service center have continued to serve the region with excellence,” said Vic Burton, service center manager. “The great success and achievements our service center has seen since its opening is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team. We’re looking forward to continued improvement for years to come.”

Valdosta started with nine dock doors and seven associates, and the facility now consists of 107 dock doors and 77 associates.

Three original employees have been working at the Valdosta service center since opening and remain active with Southeastern today: Assistant Service Manager Craig Moore, Linehaul Driver David Morris and Pickup and Delivery Driver Brett Vincent.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to be able to see the Valdosta service center grow over the years to where it is today,” said Leggett Lovan, service center manager. “I’m incredibly proud of our dedicated associates who consistently provide Quality without Question service. Our team has always strived for excellence every single day and will continue to work toward continuous measurable improvement.”

Over the years, the Hazlehurst and Valdosta service centers have given back to the Georgia community, most recently through Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to having associates of all levels volunteer in their local communities to assist needy individuals.

As a part of the Southeastern Serves mission, the Hazlehurst service center has participated in the Hugs for Soldiers Program and worked with the local Department of Family and Children Services to donate gifts to needy families during the holidays. Valuing the same commitment to community, the Valdosta service center has volunteered at local soup kitchens and partnered with a local church to provide the homeless with a hot shower, clothing and food.

The Hazlehurst service center was the 12th service center opened since the company’s establishment in 1950. Soon after, the Valdosta service center was founded as the 13th location. Southeastern now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

