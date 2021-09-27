Rolling renovation

How would you renovate the sleeper cab of your 18-wheeler if you had a lavish budget and the services of an expert designer?

Virginia trucker Debbie Desiderato recently faced that question when she won a contest hosted by New York-based Transfix, the digital freight marketplace (DFM) startup that went public through a SPAC (special-purpose acquisition company) merger in September.

The 22-year veteran of the truck-driving trade won the firm’s “TransFIX My Rig” sweepstakes, qualifying her for a truck cab makeover done by Jason Cameron, star of the CBS series “Secret Celebrity Renovation.” As part of the $4,500 project, Cameron outfitted the cab with potted plants, throw pillows, and a custom wall-mounted decorative display case.