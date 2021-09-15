Brett Parker Joins EDRAY as Chief Commercial Officer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, September 15, 2021 – EDRAY, The Collaborative Port Logistics Platform for international beneficial cargo owners, announces the addition of Brett Parker as CCO (chief commercial officer) to their executive management team.

Brett joins EDRAY with a deep knowledge and expertise in final mile import logistics, drayage, freight brokerage, less-than-truckload, and full truckload. His mission is to help make EDRAY the largest player in the destination management and drayage marketplace space. EDRAY’s collaborative, end-to-end scope of supply chain services and technology is unparalleled in the industry and is backed by a strong team of strategic founders and investors.

Prior to EDRAY, Brett served as Co-Founder and President of Cargomatic Inc., the first “Digital Brokerage” in the logistics industry. Cargomatic is commonly known for igniting the huge wave of investment into the logistics space that we see today. Added to that is his ongoing involvement in the nationally recognized, The Triangle Group, a family 3PL that provides logistics services to some of the biggest retailers in the US.

Brett serves as a Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), Southern California, Board Member which serves the logistics and supply chain management community. He earned a BA from the University of Colorado and a JD from The Pepperdine University School of Law.

“I’m delighted to be working with such a strong team of founders and strategic investors. EDRAY’s main goal is to move containers in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. Working in close partnership with our BCO clients, EDRAY is well positioned to affect change in the supply chain which has been great to be part of. Innovating with every move has always been my goal and we’re well positioned with the volume of freight moving through the platform. The industry has never needed the services EDRAY offers more than it does today. Our objective is clear, to improve the throughput of the final import mile,” said Brett.

“Furthermore, Reade Kidd, our CEO, offers a unique and meaningful perspective from the retail end of the business, due to his many years running the international supply chain at Home Depot. We have a very BCO centric view of the supply chain and understand where we need to focus to deliver the ROI our clients are looking for. In addition, new strategic investor and board member, Andrew Leto, founder and CEO of Emerge, has joined Ken Kellaway, Chairman and Co-Founder of EDRAY, and other amazing investors and advisors that we have around EDRAY. These are winners that you want to have on your side – hands down.”

Brett, continued, “Being an extension of the shipper allows EDRAY to really work from the inside, ensuring each client is doing the best with data we provide with each and every shipment. These are exciting times in logistics and I am fortunate to be part of another great ride with a great company.”