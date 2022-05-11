Logistics industry veteran Melissa Somsen joins AFS Logistics as Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA (May 11, 2022) – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces Melissa Somsen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Somsen has over 30 years of sales experience in the logistics industry, including executive leadership roles for the last 15 years at UPS and TForce Freight. As AFS Logistics CCO, Somsen is responsible for maximizing profitability and growth across sales, account management and marketing for the company’s full portfolio of services.

“We welcome Melissa to the executive team at a time when logistics expertise and agility are more critical than ever to our clients, as they navigate capacity challenges and cost pressures,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO, AFS. “She will help us capitalize on the enormous market opportunity ahead of our company and is the kind of leader who attracts premier talent from across industries.”

Somsen will lead and support nearly 100 teammates and is actively hiring in multiple markets to further scale the company’s freight audit and payment, parcel, less-than-truckload and transportation management services.

“With such intense volatility in the logistics landscape, it makes sense for shippers to look for a 3PL like AFS – one that goes beyond just short-term successes like negotiating rates and auditing invoices,” said Somsen. “We provide a much greater level of strategic guidance, diving deeply into our clients’ entire logistics networks and producing solutions for their unique, changing needs. I’m proud to be part of this team, and I look forward to expanding it.”

Somsen spent a large portion of her career at UPS, with a 28-year tenure and four promotions that led her to become vice president of enterprise sales, arming her with invaluable carrier knowledge and experience. More recently, Somsen served as vice president, corporate and 3PL sales at TForce Freight. In addition to her hands-on experience guiding high-performance teams, Somsen has an executive leadership certificate from Emory University.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.