Senior Tech Executive Adam Chassin joins InstaFreight as Chief Commercial Officer

Berlin, January 14, 2021 – Adam Chassin, former Head of Business for Uber in Europe and the former Head of Strategic Business Development at Amazon, is joining InstaFreight as Chief Commercial Officer. He will bring his broad expertise in rapidly scaling digital businesses, deal making to drive growth, and disrupting industries to lead InstaFreight’s commercial activities as it expands operations across Europe.

“We are very proud that Adam Chassin joined our C-level team at the start of the new year. Having worked in senior roles at leading technology companies in both the US and Europe, he brings the right skill set and mindset to take InstaFreight’s growth to the next level,” said Philipp Ortwein, Co-Founder and Managing Director of InstaFreight. “We are now further accelerating our development to become Europe’s leading digital overland logistics provider and are very much looking forward to continuing this journey together with Adam”.

InstaFreight has grown significantly over the past four and a half years to a business managing thousands of truckloads across Europe every week and executing overland logistics for large and medium-sized enterprise customers. The company continued its strong growth in 2020 and launched its new service ‘Transport Management’ – a tech-enabled transport automation, sourcing and optimization service. “Our products and services have already proven their value to thousands of shippers and carriers across Europe. Now is the time to expand to make these products and services available to an even larger customer base. We are laser focused on growth and scalability and are excited that Adam will lead the commercial activities on our way to becoming a billion-dollar-company”, said Maximilian Schaefer, Co-Founder and Managing Director of InstaFreight.

“InstaFreight is building one of the most disruptive and valuable logistics platforms in Europe. The logistics sector is a € 350 billion industry in Europe and is shockingly inefficient and lagging in adopting technology. With three out of ten trucks in Europe running empty, there is a huge opportunity to bring better service and more efficiency for customers,” said Adam Chassin. “InstaFreight has a very scalable growth story and is on a good path to profitability. Philipp, Max and Markus are incredibly talented founders and leaders, and I am excited to join the leadership team and help InstaFreight achieve its next stages of growth.”

Adam Chassin has vast experience in growing new businesses and in driving disruption in existing industries in both the US and Europe. As the Head of Business for Uber in Europe, he built ecosystems of commercial partnerships from the ground up to accelerate growth in Uber’s major European markets. Adam Chassin devised the go-to-market plan, the negotiation and execution and then playbooking the strategy which drove growth for Uber’s core rides business across Europe.

As the Head of Strategic Business Development at Amazon, Adam Chassin led the go-to-market effort to bring Amazon Prime to millions of new customers through striking first-of-their-kind commercial partnerships with leading companies to bundle Prime with their products and services to drive the growth of Amazon Prime. He also led the effort to build the global tech platform to enable the scaling of Prime globally.

Adam Chassin began his career on Wall Street as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and then as an M&A lawyer with the global law firm, Skadden, Arps. He also held senior business positions at Yahoo! and was a transactional attorney at AOL.

About InstaFreight

InstaFreight is a leading LogTech company for overland transport in Europe. Founded in 2016, the company employs more than 150 people across Europe and carries out several thousand transports per week. InstaFreight combines the transport capacity of more than 25,000 carriers in one digital platform and gives shippers access to this capacity. Using technology, the Berlin-based scaleup creates transparency and efficiency within the transport process.

For shippers, InstaFreight handles transports reliably and without complications. By digitalizing the transport process, shippers benefit from efficient processes that save time and money, and a supply chain that is always visible. With InstaFreight, carriers can meet the digital needs of shippers, optimize their capacity utilization, and are paid faster at attractive freight rates. Further information can be found at www.instafreight.com.