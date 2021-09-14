UgoWork advances li-ion battery recycling efforts

Forklift battery maker UgoWork has signed an agreement with Lithion Recycling to recycle its lithium-ion batteries for material handling applications, the Canadian firms said Tuesday.

The agreement, which initially covers North America, marks a step forward in the growing market for recycling lithium-ion forklift batteries . It includes recycling tests of several generations of batteries produced by UgoWork at Lithion's demonstration plant in Montreal, along with development of a commercial collection, transportation, and recovery process to promote sustainable and efficient lithium-ion battery recycling.

“This collaboration with UgoWork is a great example of Quebec synergies through the lithium-ion battery industry and is fully aligned with our desire to grow this sector in Quebec," Lithion’s President Benoit Couture, said in a statement. “It is important to promote local recycling and to offer a competitive advantage to companies like UgoWork in the face of sustainable development objectives and end-of-life management requirements for lithium batteries.”

“Recycling battery components that reached their end-of-life is perfectly aligned with our sustainable product development approach,” Philippe Beauchamp, co-founder and CEO of UgoWork, said in a statement. "Joining forces with Lithion, which has strong partnerships with companies such as Hyundai Canada, reflects our commitment to our customers and will help support our continued growth in North America."