Wavepoint 3PL acquires Alcor Cold Storage

Deal adds refrigerated and frozen warehousing network and services to 3PL’s capabilities.

September 8, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
Third-party logistics services provider (3PL) Wavepoint 3PL has acquired Erie, Pennsylvania-based Alcor Cold Storage, the company said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds more than 2 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled refrigerated and frozen space, with deep-frozen capabilities to -15 degrees Fahrenheit, to Wavepoint’s asset and non-asset supply chain services portfolio. Alcor is known throughout the Northeast for traditional temperature-controlled storage, with a growing portfolio of complex final-mile services, including e-commerce, store-door delivery, and foodservice redistribution, the companies said.

“The Alcor team shares our vision of client-centric fluid logistics; joining forces, so to speak, came naturally,” Wavepoint 3PL President Kirk Hill said in a statement. “Wavepoint's breadth of refrigerated transportation and food-grade facilities will create a much needed, quality-driven pipeline for consolidation programs, national distribution, and value-added services for food growers, processors, and virtual kitchens. We are excited about the future.”

North East, Pennsylvania-based Wavepoint 3PL combines Roberts Trucking and its affiliate companies—Roberts Logistics Service, Roberts Warehousing, MooreHill Logistics, Print Media Logistic Solutions, Rise Logistics, and now Alcor Cold Storage—under one brand.
