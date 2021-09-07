CT Realty 100% Pre-Leases New Irving TX Industrial Development

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX – September 7, 2021 – CT Realty has leased Stadium Logistics Center, a new Class A 329,358-square-foot industrial building, to Dallas-based Total Office Solutions, a longtime provider of office furniture, corporate relocations and facilities services that is consolidating and expanding its operations. CT executed a 10-year lease with the tenant prior to completion of the building, reflective of the high demand for supply chain distribution space amid spiking e-commerce sales nationwide.

Stadium Logistics Center is located on a premier 18.46-acre infill site in Irving, Texas, which CT purchased in September 2020 from NCH Corporation. The project is part of a nationwide large-scale logistics investment and development strategy begun by CT in 2010, with special emphasis in the DFW Metroplex.

"CT has made a significant investment in the greater DFW market to deliver modernized industrial space that meets the increasingly sophisticated needs of companies reliant on functional building designs," said James "Watty" Watson, managing partner at CT. "We're thrilled to be delivering our latest project in the DFW Metroplex to a strong, local Dallas company with such a long and successful track record in the region."

Craig Jones and Randy Touchstone at JLL represented CT in the transaction, while the tenant was represented by Robert Deptula and Collin Rock at Transwestern.



Stadium Logistics Center is strategically centered in the DFW Metroplex next to the former storied Texas Stadium and features a high visibility location along Highway 183 and immediately west of the I-35 Stemmons Freeway. The building has 36-foot clearance and a front park/rear load configuration that is ideal for goods distribution and in demand by supply chain users. E-commerce sales, an already strong and growing demand driver for industrial distribution space, are estimated to grow by 18% in 2021, the highest year-over-year increase on record, according to eMarketer.

CT has approximately 20 million square feet of large-scale industrial projects in development in 10 key markets nationwide, 14 million square feet of which either has or will break ground in 2021. The company has entered two new markets in Columbus, OH and Jacksonville, FL, where the firm is developing a 3.2 million-square-foot logistics center served by the most active deep-water cargo port in Florida.

About CT

Since its establishment in 1994, Newport Beach, Calif.-based CT Realty has completed over 300 transactions valued at more than $4.7 billion. CT is focused on the acquisition and development of Class A industrial logistics properties throughout the U.S., having acquired 2,400 acres of industrial land since 2010 that will support 32 million square feet of buildings upon completion. CT has developments in California, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Florida, Illinois, Indianapolis, Columbus, OH, Jacksonville, FL, and New Jersey, and continues to expand into new markets nationwide. Visit ctrinvestors.com.