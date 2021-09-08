INFOGRAPHIC

No “pandemic pause” for supply chain sustainability

A look at some highlights from this year's "State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2021" report.

September 8, 2021
Given all the uncertainty and chaos brought by the pandemic, it would have been understandable if companies had put their sustainability efforts on hold last year. Yet surprisingly, the opposite may have been the case. According to the State of Supply Chain Sustainability 2021 report, companies’ commitment to supply chain sustainability (SCS) has stayed the same or even increased since the coronavirus began its lethal march across the globe. Here are some highlights from this year’s report:

Infographic: MIT CTL's annual State of Supply Chain Sustainability report


