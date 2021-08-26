Kinaxis Partners With Exelixis to Advance Supply Chain Planning for Its Cancer Drug Portfolio

OTTAWA, CANADA – Aug. 26, 2021 – Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that Exelixis, Inc. has selected Kinaxis to evolve its global supply chain planning capabilities. Exelixis will leverage RapidStart, the accelerated Kinaxis enterprise deployment methodology to reach time-to-value sooner.

An oncology-focused biotechnology company headquartered in Alameda, California, Exelixis is on a mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer through the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Today, Exelixis has two commercially available cancer therapies used by patients worldwide. Exelixis works closely with contract manufacturers and identified the need for a supply chain solution to provide it with visibility, flexibility and collaboration capabilities.

Exelixis will deploy Kinaxis RapidResponse® and concurrent planning for supply, demand and inventory management using the RapidStart deployment methodology. With Kinaxis, Exelixis gains the ability to plan for every scenario and immediately see how changes affect the entire supply chain. This will enable the company to maximize its supply management approaches to continue to serve its customers to the highest standards.

“Interruptions in a pharmaceutical supply chain, even if seemingly small, can be costly to people’s health. It’s critical for companies like Exelixis to have the agility offered by concurrent planning to be able to predict, understand and react quickly to changes in time to make a difference,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “We are looking forward to working with Exelixis to build a more agile and transparent supply chain that will ultimately better serve those relying on the company’s medicines.”

