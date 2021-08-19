Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: August 19, 2021

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY GEODIS

Dayton Freight was named the 2020 and 2021 Carrier of the Year by GEODIS. This award recognizes carriers that demonstrate excellence in on-time pickup, tender acceptance, claim settlement, performance trends and customer service.

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for a passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales Dave Brady said, “Our team is humbled to receive this award from GEODIS. We are grateful for the relationship we have built with them over the years, and look forward to continued growth in the future.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Mark Browning (VP of Pricing & Traffic), Patty Ash (Corporate Account Manager)

###