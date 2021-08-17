Maven Machines Announces New CPO

PITTSBURGH –– August 17, 2021 — Maven Machines, a premier fleet management and telematics software company in the commercial trucking and transportation industry, today announces the appointment of Bob Cunningham as chief product officer. With experience in product leadership, technical software development, SaaS, and engineering, Cunningham will strengthen Maven’s position within the fleet management technology industry.



As CPO, Cunningham will also work closely with company leaders to address customer and partner needs, allowing Maven to provide the best user experience possible, while also leading the company’s product department in innovating and developing new features and solutions that exceed industry expectations.



“Bob Cunningham joins Maven with invaluable technical software knowledge and an understanding of developing technology to address common pain points. In trucking, some of those pain points include daily operational challenges, such as routing inefficiencies, along with long-term issues, such as driver retention,” said Avi Geller, CEO of Maven Machines. “Bob will captain product roadmap and team growth, continuing Maven’s trajectory of building and deploying state-of-the-art software solutions that maximize efficiency and profitability for our customers. This will help Maven achieve growth goals and continue thriving as the premier provider of fleet management solutions.”



Cunningham joins Maven from Tobii Dynavox, a global provider of eye-tracking enabled and touch-based augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices and symbol-based products for individuals with special needs. There, as vice president of products and development, he was responsible for new product strategy, category innovation and research, and US and Swedish product management. Other stops throughout Cunningham’s 30-year career include DynaVox Systems, as chief technology officer, Vertex Software, as a senior software engineer, and Guidance Corporation, where he was the founder and VP of research and development.



“The trucking industry certainly isn't new to technology, but much of the technology that’s currently being used doesn't always provide fleets and drivers with the best user experience,” said Cunningham. “Maven’s cutting-edge, all-in-one solutions platform puts fleets and their owners, drivers and dispatchers in positions to optimize workflow, routes, plans and communication in the most effective and efficient manner possible. Our product organization will work to continue to provide Maven’s customers, users and partners with up-to-date mobile cloud and industrial IoT solutions, while also breaking ground with new technological advancements.”



This follows Maven’s announcement of its integration with McLeod Software to improve fleet and driver workflow. To learn more about Maven, please visit www.mavenmachines.com.





About Maven Machines:

Maven Machines is reinventing transportation management. With Maven’s powerful, easy-to-use software platform, trucking and transportation fleets leverage mobile cloud and industrial IoT technologies to optimize efficiency, safety, and profitability. Maven utilizes machine learning and data analytics for real-time, automated dispatch, planning, route optimization, workflow, and fleet management solutions. Maven’s exponential growth is largely driven by close industry partnerships, empowering fleets to produce measurable results with innovative technological solutions. For more information, please visit mavenmachines.com.