RJW LOGISTICS GROUP LAUNCHES GAME-CHANGING SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS PLATFORM

WOODRIDGE, IL (August 17, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW” or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics for consumer-packaged goods companies, announced today the launch of RJW Edge – an analytics platform designed to deliver industry-leading transparency and operational excellence across retail supply chains. RJW Edge produces data-driven insights and on-demand reporting across the entire retail supply chain, aggregating critical information into an intuitive platform that drives enhanced decision making and continuous supply chain improvement.

Developed to deliver enhanced transparency and control at every stage of the retail supply chain, RJW Edge offers customized analytics capabilities, including Billing, Order and Inventory Dashboards; Advanced Inventory Analytics; Item-by-Retailer Analytics; Cost Per Case Calculator; SQEP, ASN and On-Time, In-Full Dashboards; and Distribution Center Dashboards. Critical information is aggregated, turned into data-driven insights and delivered via easy-to-understand presentations and illustrations to drive decision making, supply chain efficiencies and retail sales.

“The launch of RJW Edge supports our commitment to delivering game changing, end-to-end solutions that drive retail logistics forward,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “We’ve applied our expertise in retail logistics to develop an analytics platform that will accelerate suppliers’ growth at retail and produce the next generation retail supply chain.”

About RJW Logistics Group RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on LTL consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.

###