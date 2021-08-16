Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI WELCOMES STEVE SMITH, PRODUCT OWNER

August 16, 2021
Steve joins the KPI Team with 7+ years of experience in the Manufacturing Software industry. He has held multiple Technical Support positions where he worked with customers to troubleshoot and document software issues. Steve most recently held a leadership position as Upgrade Implementation Manager for Shoptech Software. He attended Mount St. Joseph University.

Steve’s proven problem solving abilities and experience in the Manufacturing Software industry will greatly aid KPI now and in future endevours. KPI proudly welcomes Steve to the team.

About KPI:
KPI combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.

