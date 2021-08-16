DHL eCommerce Solutions to triple peak season hiring surge

In reaction to an ongoing surge in online shopping purchases, DHL eCommerce Solutions plans to hire 2,800 workers to sort parcels during the coming holiday peak season, the company said today.

Most carriers and logistics providers boost their hiring rates for the winter peak, but DHL’s seasonal surge is more than three times the amount it hired at this time in 2020, a company spokesperson said.

Compared to the 900 it hired last season, DHL said its needs have increased because it has recorded ongoing peak-like volume numbers since the start of the year. In addition, DHL is bringing on more new customers, so it plans to process more volume this peak season compared to last season.

The hiring surge will temporarily increase the Weston, Florida-based company’s workforce by 68.5%, including both the temporary (2,400) and permanent (400) positions.

The new workers will do lightweight parcel sorting for packages weighing less than five pounds, as well as scanning, package handling, and data entry. DHL eCommerce Solutions is a division of Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group and operates 19 distribution centers and three corporate offices in the U.S.