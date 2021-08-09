Strong volume continues through Port of New York and New Jersey

The streak of record-breaking volume continues at the Port of New York and New Jersey, with June’s total volume numbers nearly doubling the numbers posted in June 2020, port officials said today, releasing the most recent data available.
Total volume through the port rose by nearly 47% percent in June, with 749,400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 511,306 TEUs the previous year. Year-to-date, the port has processed nearly 4.4 million TEUs, officials said. Imports and exports also posted substantial gains in June.
Imports rose nearly 46% during the month and are up more than 31% year-to-date. Exports rose by nearly 48% percent in June and were up 30% year-to-date. Export empties were up 69% during the month and rose more than 46% year-to-date.
Port officials said rail volume showed strong gains in June as well, rising 17% during the month and 10% year-to-date.