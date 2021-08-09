Strong volume continues through Port of New York and New Jersey

The streak of record-breaking volume continues at the Port of New York and New Jersey, with June’s total volume numbers nearly doubling the numbers posted in June 2020, port officials said today , releasing the most recent data available.

Total volume through the port rose by nearly 47% percent in June, with 749,400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared to 511,306 TEUs the previous year. Year-to-date, the port has processed nearly 4.4 million TEUs, officials said. Imports and exports also posted substantial gains in June.

Imports rose nearly 46% during the month and are up more than 31% year-to-date. Exports rose by nearly 48% percent in June and were up 30% year-to-date. Export empties were up 69% during the month and rose more than 46% year-to-date.

Port officials said rail volume showed strong gains in June as well, rising 17% during the month and 10% year-to-date.