LaserShip Expands Delivery Network to Mississippi and Arkansas

LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S. and leader in last-mile delivery, has expanded its service area to reach 300,000 new consumers across North Mississippi and East Arkansas. Deliveries to both states will be facilitated through LaserShip’s new Memphis facility, which began operating in early May as part of a broader network expansion that grew the company’s delivery coverage by nearly 18% across 18 states.

“At a time when national carriers are implementing further surcharges, rate increases, and capacity limits, we’re proud to expand our delivery network to Mississippi and Arkansas to help retailers diversify their carrier mix and build flexible solutions for consumers,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer at LaserShip. “Our expansion enables our retail partners to provide faster, reliable delivery to their customers while saving money.”

LaserShip’s more than 40,000 sq. ft. Memphis facility located at 1590 Century Center Parkway will provide one- and two-day ground service for e-commerce deliveries to cities in Mississippi and Arkansas, including Hernando, Horn Lake, Olive Branch, Southaven, Tunica, Marion, and West Memphis.

The Mississippi and Arkansas expansions will help retailers balance the rise in e-commerce against higher delivery costs and capacity constraints implemented by national carriers. LaserShip’s expansion also enables consumers to take advantage of the benefits of LaserShip’s proprietary delivery platform, including its Visual Proof of Delivery (vPOD) service that improves visibility and transparency by providing a photo confirmation with virtual time stamp when package deliveries have been made.

Through fast, reliable last-mile delivery, LaserShip delivers competitive advantage to leading retailers and businesses that acquires customers, builds brand loyalty, creates supply chain flexibility, and saves money. LaserShip has 35 years of delivery experience and is continuously innovating to better serve its customers through its investments in technology, automation, and machine learning to stay ahead of the evolving e-commerce landscape.

About LaserShip, Inc.

LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.