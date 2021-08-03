Endress+Hauser Supports the Green Hydrogen Coalition

Company sponsors the Green Hydrogen Coalition in its mission to advance the production and use of green hydrogen in all sectors.

August 3, 2021 – Endress+Hauser announces it is now a sponsor of the Green Hydrogen Coalition (GHC). The manufacturer has donated to the nonprofit and is committed to supporting the GHC’s vision to deploy green hydrogen at scale to accelerate multi-sectoral decarbonization.

“Sustainability is deeply rooted in our company culture,” says Cory Marcon, Power and Energy Industry Manager, Endress+Hauser. “We are proud to support the mission of the GHC as it closely aligns with our company brand and core values. As one of the pioneers in developing cutting edge technologies, Endress+Hauser’s product portfolio supports online measurement of quantity and quality parameters in the hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use processes.”

The GHC is the only 501c3 educational nonprofit dedicated to advancing green hydrogen adoption at scale. Green hydrogen can be produced using renewable energy sources, through means such as electrolysis. Hydrogen fuel has been referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife” for hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors such as agriculture, steel manufacturing, and cement production, and even aviation. The only byproduct is water, oxygen, and heat.

“As a family-owned company, we see the importance of responsible corporate management and know we have a part to play,” says Marcon.

As a Champion Circle sponsor of the GHC, Endress+Hauser is helping to build top-down momentum for scalable green hydrogen projects that leverage multi-sector opportunities to simultaneously scale supply and demand.

The Endress+Hauser Group

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement and automation technology for process and laboratory applications. The family company, headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland, achieved net sales of over 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020 with a total workforce of 14,000.

Endress+Hauser devices, solutions and services are at home in many industries. Customers thus use them to gain valuable knowledge from their applications. This enables them to improve their products, work economically and at the same time protect people and the environment.

Endress+Hauser is a reliable partner worldwide. Own sales companies in 50 countries as well as representatives in another 70 countries ensure competent support. Production facilities on four continents manufacture quickly and flexibly to the highest quality standards.

Endress+Hauser was founded in 1953 by Georg H Endress and Ludwig Hauser. Ever since, the company has been pushing ahead with the development and use of innovative technologies, now helping to shape the industry’s digital transformation. 8,000 patents and applications protect the Group’s intellectual property.

For further information, please visit www.endress.com/media-center or www.endress.com.

About GHC

Founded in 2019, the Green Hydrogen Coalition (GHC) is an educational non-profit organization. The GHC focuses on building top-down momentum for scalable green hydrogen projects that leverage multi-sector opportunities to simultaneously scale supply and demand. The work of the GHC is supported by annual charitable donations.

For further information, please visit www.ghcoalition.org