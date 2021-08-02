Noblelift Announces Our California Branch Expansion

DES PLAINES, IL. – Noblelift North America, a manufacturer for over 20+ years of quality material handling equipment announces its second U.S. location in Ontario, California to be opened this year by September 1, 2021, for inventory and equipment sales.



“We are excited about our newest California branch to help fulfill equipment sales, fulfill shipments, and by providing an efficient stocking position,” said Don Hwang, Branch and Sales Manager, “This expansion of our second location is owed to our dealer’s confidence and continued success in offering our line of equipment, so, therefore, I thank you for believing in us.”

The California branch will open for business by September 1, 2021, located at 1625 Fremont Court, Ontario, CA. 91761 with 11,700 square feet of warehousing space with 1 loading dock and 1 ground level dock.

Noblelift® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a leading worldwide lift truck designer and manufacturer with a comprehensive range of high-performance – low-maintenance manual and electric equipment. From hand pallet trucks to electric pallet trucks, from walkie-stackers to sit-down forklifts, and scissor lifts. Noblelift® manufactures more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our dealers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa, and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, the low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

Noblelift® North America

Don Hwang

Branch/Sales Manager

1625 Fremont Ct.

Ontario, CA. 91761

(909) 212-1962

Don.hwang@nobleliftna.com

www.nobleliftna.com