Introducing Cap Expand Partners, Helping Business Leaders Break International Barriers

Cap Expand Partners assist international business leaders in acquiring companies in Europe.



RIEMST, BELGIUM, July 26, 2021 – Financial consulting company Cap Expand Partners are pleased to announce a fresh new approach to business acquisitions, financing, and exit strategies. The company offers exciting windows of opportunity for mid-sized businesses considering expansion overseas, particularly in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg (Benelux), and also for independent, fundless sponsors.

According to Managing Director Sergio van Luijk, Cap Expand Partners have the experience to help businesses with insufficient resources or local expertise manage cross-border acquisitions. The company’s network of debt and equity providers are also proving invaluable to independent sponsors, for whom raising capital on a deal-by-deal basis can be time-consuming, leading to many missed transaction opportunities.



“The independent (or fundless) sponsor model is still a novelty concept, and many individuals working on transactions fail to raise the necessary funding on time,” says van Luijk, “which can be detrimental to their reputation in future deals. That’s why we encourage them to discuss financing options with us before signing a letter of intent.”

As pandemic-related lockdown measures subside, many companies are renewing their quest for growth abroad. Due to Brexit, an increasing number of foreign companies are now setting down roots in the Benelux when expanding to Europe:

“The U.K. is no longer a first port of call for many of our international clients seeking to gain foothold in Europe,” adds van Luijk. “Most companies we speak with were previously unaware of the Benelux’ favorable investment climate, which is why we are temporarily offering qualified companies affordable market entry and business valuation quickscans.”

Cap Expand Partners’ Corporate Development & Acquisition Services build upon the client’s existing strategy. At this time, the company will educate the client on local market considerations, assess the industry potential, analyze possible entry strategies, and if applicable, identify and approach potential acquisition targets. Cap Expand Partners will then manage the deal process, value the company, coordinate with existing in-house and external local counsel, draft offer letters, and conduct negotiations. Post-closing assistance and capital raisings are also offered as required.

Cap Expand Partners also help raise capital on behalf of independent sponsors. Unlike traditional private equity teams, these are experienced individuals who do not have a dedicated pool of funds and raise financing on a deal-by-deal basis to acquire and manage companies. This allows the client to focus on sourcing new deals, and creating value for the companies that they already own. Additionally, Cap Expand Partners educate their investor network on independent sponsor economics, create credibility towards counterparties, and ultimately streamline these complex transactions. The company recently published an article on the independent sponsor model.

For more information about Cap Expand Partners, or to arrange a consultation, visit the website at www.cap-expand.com.

About Cap Expand Partners

Cap Expand Partners specialize in supporting cross-border M&A initiatives with innovative financing solutions. First established in the 1970s, the family business was founded on the belief that mid-sized companies play a vital role in tackling some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. Under the leadership of Sergio van Luijk, Cap Expand Partners assist companies and independent sponsors through a network of associate partners with cross-border expertise, using modern methodologies more evolved than traditionally used in the industry.

Contact Information:

Contact name: Sergio van Luijk

Company: Cap Expand Partners

Phone: + 32 12 26 01 13

City: Riemst

Country: Belgium