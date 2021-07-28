Hybrid workplaces could feature more parcel lockers

As workers head back to their offices under easing pandemic conditions, smart lockers are growing in popularity for e-commerce shoppers who are unable to receive deliveries at home, according to a study from shipping technology specialist Pitney Bowes Inc.

The trend is strongest among millennials, urban dwellers, and office workers, as shown by the results of a survey of 2,200 Americans conducted by Morning Consult for Pitney Bowes.

For example, millennials cited several reasons for using the lockers, with one in three saying they use or have used one, and three in four particularly liking the security they provide. In addition, 73% said they feel good about using one as it positively impacts their carbon footprint, reducing emissions from multiple carrier journeys.

Over all, the survey found that 53% of respondents were nervous their packages would get stolen from their doorstep, and 49% said locker provide more privacy since they don’t like others to see the packages they order.

“Our study reveals the popularity and flexibility of smart lockers for the convenient, secure pickup of online orders and business packages, as well as for other day-to-day applications like the collection and exchange of business items and equipment,” Kerry Caylor, Pitney Bowes’ vice president for SendTech Parcel and Locker Innovation, said in a release. “As restrictions lift and organizations reopen their workplaces, fewer workers will be at home for deliveries. Smart lockers deliver a safe, touch-free experience which is efficient for organizations and enjoyable for users.”