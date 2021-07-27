PCS Software Quarterly Innovation Update – Second Quarter, 2021

Houston – July 26, 2021 – The Q2 product release from PCS Software (PCS) includes powerful innovations to help shippers and carriers work together more efficiently and effectively. The leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, marks the official launch of the latest product features, functionality and innovations delivered to the market in the second quarter, including PCS Market Rates, the PCS Carrier Address Book and PCS Payments Express.



PCS Market Rates is one of two new features underscoring the synergies unlocked by a transportation management platform expressly designed for collaborative use by shippers, carriers and brokers. Aggregating anonymized rate data from the thousands of PCS carriers on the platform, PCS Market Rates provide accurate, regional rate benchmarks for highly effective spend management when tendering or approaching the spot market. Now shippers can plan and execute with competitive, regularly updated carrier rates.



The PCS Carrier Address Book (CAB) also supports the business goals of both carriers and shippers, providing both groups with instant access to one another in one, convenient location. A searchable directory of verified business contact information for all on-platform carriers, the CAB also shows other relevant, validated carrier information like SCAC, MC, DOT and other ID codes, equipment details, operating authority and compliance info, fleet size, lane details and more. Described as “Logistics Social Networking”, CAB delivers shippers instant access to carrier capacity, and carriers get direct, preferential access to shippers’ available freight.



PCS Payments Express represents a revolutionary innovation for TMS. Now, carriers enabling the PCS Payments Express feature can set customers up to render freight payments immediately via a PCS online portal. Direct payment processing enables “Pay Now” buttons to be embedded into emails and invoices. PCS Payments Express accepts all types of electronic payment including credit cards, ACH payments and wire transfers in the US and Canada, helping carriers improve cash flow and reduce transaction fees compared to other payment processing alternatives.



Latest API Integrations – The second quarter release also welcomes the activation of three more integrated logistics technologies in the rapidly expanding ecosystem of API partner solutions built directly into the PCS platform. PCS is proud to roll out state of the art mapping capabilities from partner, HERE Technologies, powerful telematics solutions from partner Geotab, and visibility tools from partner, project44. PCS software continues to integrate the latest, state-of-the-art logistics technologies into the TMS, enabling customers to easily build their perfect tech stack while drastically reducing the costs typically associated with custom integrations.



Customer feedback about the new features in the second quarter release has been positive. Gary Bolen, Truckload Category Manager at Masonite expressed a sense of anticipation for the roll out of the new Carrier Address Book and PCS Market Rates features saying, “These two new features promise to add additional flexibility and efficiency to Masonite’s carrier management capabilities. We’re looking forward to exploring the benefits.”



