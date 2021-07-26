Orbital Wrapper Manufacturer Unveils 80-Gauge Stretch Wrap in 65-Gauge Thickness

Reading, PA: The TWT-2080 Standard stretch wrap from orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa. (www.tabwrapper.com), delivers the load containment strength of an 80-gauge stretch wrap in the thickness of a 65-gauge stretch wrap resulting in a tight, secure wrap around palletized loads using less plastic film than thicker grades require. Featuring a high force-to-load ratio, the TWT-2080 Standard cast stretch wrap resists punctures and tears during both application and transport yet provides high clarity for easy, accurate reading of labels and bar codes beneath.

Developed specifically for use with the company's TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrapping machines, the TWT-2080 Standard stretch wrap quietly unwinds from the roll and delivers a clever one-sided cling to help it stay in place without sticking to stacked or adjacent palletized loads. The orbital wrapper stretch wrap is stocked at the company's Reading, Pa. headquarters for fast delivery and comes in a 20-inch width x 5,000 feet per roll, 50 rolls per pallet.

For a free brochure or more information, contact TAB Industries, LLC, 2525

N. 12th Street, Reading PA 19605; 610-921-0012; info@tabwrapper.com or see www.tabwrapper.com. # # #