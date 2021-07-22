TruckLabs Expands Value Proposition with Launch of Truck Driver Engagement, Measurement & Retention

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--TruckLabs, a technology company helping transform the trucking industry, today announced TripDynamics, an innovative, gamified software platform for driver engagement, real-time feedback, and miles-per-gallon performance measurement. For a fleet, benefits include fuel savings, profitability, and fleet sustainability gains. Drivers benefit through increased performance, satisfaction, and the ability to stay with a job they enjoy.

Attracting and retaining drivers are two top trucking industry issues, especially in context of the current driver shortage. Trucking companies must find an effective way to innovate against these issues. TripDynamics’ gamification element is proven to help keep drivers engaged by tapping their competitive spirit, leading to increased job satisfaction and performance.

Today’s driver miles-per-gallon performance measurement approaches lack comprehensiveness, and do not account for variables like weather, traffic, terrain, and other driving conditions. Current methods provide periodic feedback each week or month, after routes are completed. TripDynamics uses the power of telematics, machine learning, and cloud computing to bridge these gaps, creating a fair and competitive means of measuring fuel efficiency associated with driver behaviors.

By categorizing driver performance by load type, equipment type, route-segment, and direction, drivers can not only see what their own past-best performance has been under the same conditions, but also what their peers have accomplished under those same conditions. Driver performance is then ranked, segment by segment and run by run, to show how their performance is improving both against their own past performance and that of their peers.

TripDynamics also provides live, actionable, in-cab feedback to drivers, such as driving tips, equipment utilization, and terrain strategy, while they still have time to make adjustments to improve miles-per-gallon performance, rather than at the end of the week or month when it’s too late to change the outcome.

“TripDynamics is revolutionizing driver engagement and motivation, and we’re excited to optimize data to level the playing field for drivers, while improving fuel efficiency and the overall sustainability of fleets,” said Daniel Burrows, CEO of TruckLabs.

To learn more, please visit: Trucklabs.com/TripDynamics-download/