Dachser expands Phoenix operations

Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics has expanded its Phoenix operations, opening a larger facility to accommodate growing regional demand, the company said today.

The 7,500 square-foot facility will help Dachser better serve customers in Arizona as well as respond to growing demand for cross-border trade, including shipments from manufacturing plants that assemble products in Mexico for the United States, the company said. It also positions the company to serve the larger Phoenix transportation and logistics hub, with access to West Coast ports and the Southwest and Mountain regions.

“As the supply chain evolves, Dachser USA is committed to responding to the needs of the marketplace, investing in regions that enable us to better serve our customers,” Vincent Touya, managing director, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics, said in a statement Wednesday.