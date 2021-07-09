Want to keep drivers? Try a little R*E*S*P*E*C*T

At a time when motor carriers across the country are struggling to retain truck drivers, one Wisconsin-based fleet is bucking the trend. That company, trucking and logistics service provider Service One Transportation, says it aims to offer the best truck-driving jobs in the Midwest and points to its retention rate of 93% as a measure of its success.

Mike Myszewski, the company’s vice president of operations and logistics, attributes the low turnover to the company’s longstanding commitment to driver welfare. “Our drivers are our greatest assets, and we value their skills, accommodate their needs, and provide first-class benefits,” he said in a release.

As for how that translates into action, Myszewski cited five practices that he said have helped the company build its driver-friendly reputation. They include: