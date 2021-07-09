INBOUND

Want to keep drivers? Try a little R*E*S*P*E*C*T

While branded swag and Christmas hams play a role, the secret to driver retention is showing a little, well, you know.

July 9, 2021
DC Velocity Staff
At a time when motor carriers across the country are struggling to retain truck drivers, one Wisconsin-based fleet is bucking the trend. That company, trucking and logistics service provider Service One Transportation, says it aims to offer the best truck-driving jobs in the Midwest and points to its retention rate of 93% as a measure of its success.

Mike Myszewski, the company’s vice president of operations and logistics, attributes the low turnover to the company’s longstanding commitment to driver welfare. “Our drivers are our greatest assets, and we value their skills, accommodate their needs, and provide first-class benefits,” he said in a release.

As for how that translates into action, Myszewski cited five practices that he said have helped the company build its driver-friendly reputation. They include:

  • Show appreciation for drivers, from competitive pay and benefits to prizes like branded gear and a Christmas ham.
  • Set realistic job expectations by never forcing unreasonably tight schedules that can endanger drivers and set them up for failure.
  • Respect truckers’ home life, striving to accommodate their time-off requests for special occasions or family events. 
  • Embrace new technology and maintain a modern fleet, such as high-definition dashcams for driver security.
  • Prioritize driver health by providing top-tier medical, dental, and vision insurance.

 

