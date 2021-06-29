Ruby Has fulfillment partners with Brightpearl, Happy Returns

Fulfillment and logistics provider Ruby Has is partnering with digital operations platform Brightpearl and returns solutions provider Happy Returns to give retailers better visibility into the order lifecycle and streamline the returns process, the companies said Monday.

The partnership builds on Ruby Has’ strategy to offer clients best-in-class solutions to meet the demands of the rapidly changing e-commerce landscape, according to leaders at Ruby Has. Brightpearl’s digital operations platform will integrate with Ruby Has’ fulfillment data, giving users real-time visibility into their entire supply chain operations and adding fulfillment insight to existing functions, including customer relationship management (CRM), order and supplier management information, and financials.

Happy Returns automates the returns and exchange process through its network of more than 2,600 drop-off locations. The company has recently partnered with PayPal to fuel its expansion. The platform will integrate with Ruby Has’ returns processing system, authorizing return labels for improved efficiency and visibility throughout the process.

“As e-commerce brands scale operations to meet increasing demand, fulfillment complexity can distract them from focusing on offering an exceptional customer experience,” Stuart Pick, vice president of global strategic alliances and partnerships at Brightpearl, said in a statement. “Partnering with Ruby Has enables our merchants to fulfill more orders faster and from more locations.”

“We are excited to partner with a world-class fulfillment provider in Ruby Has,” added Andrew Pease, senior director of growth for Happy Returns at PayPal. “The partnership and integration will allow us to better serve our mutual clients, making returns beautiful for both merchants and shoppers.”