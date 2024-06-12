Happy Returns has selected Loop as its preferred returns portal partner for Shopify brands

Loop and Happy Returns, a UPS company, have announced an expanded partnership to provide retail merchants with the most comprehensive combination of returns software and consolidation solutions available. With this expanded partnership, Loop is now Happy Returns’ preferred returns portal partner for Shopify brands. At the same time, Loop is excited to recommend Happy Returns as their preferred partner for in-person, box-free, label-free returns.

While Loop and Happy Returns have been working together for more than two years, both companies are making additional investments to provide an even more seamless experience for shared customers and to ensure as many brands as possible can take advantage of Happy Returns’ industry-leading logistics and returns network alongside Loop’s best-in-class returns software, automation and analytics offerings.

“We’re excited to deepen our existing relationship with Happy Returns and bring improved software and reverse logistics capabilities to all their Shopify merchants,” said Jonathan Poma, CEO of Loop. “Happy Returns already provides our merchants with access to nearly 10,000 in-person dropoff locations so that we can better meet shopper expectations and offer box-free and label-free returns, which is now the preferred return method for nearly 80% of shoppers. We look forward to seeing the impact this expanded partnership will have on our merchants and their bottom lines long-term.”

“As part of UPS, we’re focused on serving the largest enterprise merchants. We’ve always been multi-platform and want to offer retailers the greatest choice in how they manage their returns. While we’ve collaborated with a network of partners to serve the Shopify ecosystem, Loop has proven to be an exceptional partner throughout our long-standing relationship. Therefore, we are pleased to recommend Loop as our preferred portal partner for Shopify,” said David Sobie, CEO of Happy Returns. “Our partnership with Loop exemplifies how we adapt and enhance the retail experience across different scales of business, thanks to a seamless integration between our two solutions.”

“The optionality of Loop and the convenience of Return Bars is incredible. Together, they offer a more streamlined customer experience in today’s day and age, where nobody has a printer,” says Audra Shipstad, Customer Experience Manager at Vitality. “It makes the user experience so much better in the long run.”

For more than seven years, Loop has been focused on software innovation to optimize post-purchase experiences for modern brands. Built for scale, security and reliability, representing 15% of Shopify’s GMV, Loop has been the clear choice for over 3,500 of the world’s most popular brands.

Key features now available to more merchants through the partnership include:

- Unparalleled customization and control with Loop Workflows which allow merchants to personalize their return policies to maximize margins

- Sophisticated exchange options, including different priced exchanges and instant exchanges, driving specific outcomes and improving customer satisfaction

- Third-party logistics integrations that enable faster returns processing in the warehouse

- Item grading and disposition data that help merchants better understand their returns and stop fraud

- Order, Returns & Exchange Tracking to deliver maximum transparency and customer satisfaction

